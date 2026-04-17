J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $250.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Benchmark's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company's current price.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.14.

Get JBHT alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $238.32 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,886.75. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 4,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $906,823.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,826.35. This trade represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 798 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Key J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and operational progress — JBHT reported Q1 GAAP net earnings of $141.6M, EPS $1.49 vs. $1.45 consensus, revenue $3.06B (+4.6% YoY). Management flagged record intermodal volumes and productivity-driven margin gains that helped offset fuel headwinds. Read More.

Q1 beat and operational progress — JBHT reported Q1 GAAP net earnings of $141.6M, EPS $1.49 vs. $1.45 consensus, revenue $3.06B (+4.6% YoY). Management flagged record intermodal volumes and productivity-driven margin gains that helped offset fuel headwinds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $250 and maintained a buy rating, signaling confidence in JBHT’s recovery and providing downside/upgrade momentum for the stock. Read More.

Bank of America raised its price target to $250 and maintained a buy rating, signaling confidence in JBHT’s recovery and providing downside/upgrade momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen issued a more constructive outlook (raised target to $228) and other outlets highlighted a positive TD Cowen forecast — additional analyst support helped lift sentiment. Read More.

TD Cowen issued a more constructive outlook (raised target to $228) and other outlets highlighted a positive TD Cowen forecast — additional analyst support helped lift sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and highlights reinforce the beat: transcripts and call notes emphasize operational execution, intermodal recovery and cost controls; useful detail but mostly confirms the quarter rather than adding new catalysts. Read More.

Earnings call and highlights reinforce the beat: transcripts and call notes emphasize operational execution, intermodal recovery and cost controls; useful detail but mostly confirms the quarter rather than adding new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries — commentary from independent analysts argues the stock is richly valued at current multiples (P/E ~37) and that further upside is risky absent sustained revenue acceleration. These views can cap gains as investors weigh growth vs. valuation. Read More.

Valuation worries — commentary from independent analysts argues the stock is richly valued at current multiples (P/E ~37) and that further upside is risky absent sustained revenue acceleration. These views can cap gains as investors weigh growth vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional skeptical analysis: another Seeking Alpha piece argues upside is limited and highlights risks to extending the rally, which could temper follow-through buying. Read More.

Additional skeptical analysis: another Seeking Alpha piece argues upside is limited and highlights risks to extending the rally, which could temper follow-through buying. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Truist raised its target to $230 but kept a "hold" rating; that target implies limited upside (and slight downside from recent levels), underscoring that not all firms are fully bullish. Read More.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here