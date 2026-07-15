J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $280.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.22.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $280.87 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $271.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $294.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,125.62. This represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $592,015,000 after buying an additional 272,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,982,720 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $843,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 565,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,939 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,587,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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