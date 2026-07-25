JBS (NYSE:JBS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JBS from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded JBS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered JBS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBS

JBS Price Performance

JBS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. JBS has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). JBS had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNDES Participacoes S.A. bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,074,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in JBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,945,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in JBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,175,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in JBS by 117.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,687,775 shares of the company's stock worth $138,072,000 after buying an additional 4,147,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JBS by 23,891.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company's stock worth $98,285,000 after buying an additional 6,555,634 shares in the last quarter.

About JBS

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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