JBS (NYSE:JBS) Stock Price Up 8% - Time to Buy?

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.2570. 2,437,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,654,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JBS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded JBS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JBS from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JBS presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBS

JBS Trading Up 9.8%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). JBS had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jbs N.V. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000.

About JBS

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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