JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Trading Down 8.7% - Time to Sell?

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.98 and last traded at $121.00. Approximately 475,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 548,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBTM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings cut JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price target on JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Report on JBT Marel

JBT Marel Trading Down 7.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.07). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBT Marel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in JBT Marel by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of JBT Marel by 49.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBT Marel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company's stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company's stock.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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