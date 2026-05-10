JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 87 to GBX 86 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "no recommendation" rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 94 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 88 to GBX 87 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 75.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 750.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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