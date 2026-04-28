Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPZ. Argus raised Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $426.47.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ DPZ traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $337.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,181. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $379.95 and its 200 day moving average is $400.40. Domino's Pizza has a 1-year low of $328.74 and a 1-year high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $837,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $570,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $432,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Domino's Pizza

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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