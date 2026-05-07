Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 128.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.91.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.48. 81,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Insulet has a twelve month low of $148.30 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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