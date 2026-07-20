Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Price

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.12.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

SSNC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.00. 550,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,780. The firm's 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.SS&C Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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