Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $189.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC set a $193.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.27.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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