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Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
S&P Global logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target on S&P Global to $535 (from $500) and maintained a Buy rating, implying roughly a 23.4% upside from the prior close.
  • S&P Global beat Q1 estimates with $4.97 EPS (vs. $4.82) and $4.17B revenue (+10.4% YoY), but issued FY‑2026 guidance that trims revenue to $16.3B–$16.6B while setting EPS guidance of 19.40–19.65.
  • Overall analyst sentiment is bullish, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $557 across analysts.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $535.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $433.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,798. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.31. S&P Global has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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