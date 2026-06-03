Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $135.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $118.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.19.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 445,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,103. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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