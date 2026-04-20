Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 127

Ibstock (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 133 to GBX 127 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 135.50.

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Ibstock Price Performance

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at GBX 107.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.88. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 97 and a 12 month high of GBX 200.50. The firm has a market cap of £423.72 million, a PE ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Ibstock (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Ibstock will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joe Hudson sold 64,484 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103, for a total value of £66,418.52. Also, insider Martin Payne bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £21,600. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company's stock.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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