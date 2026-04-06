Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $84.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock's previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.42.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $70.22. 15,280,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,081,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,400. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after purchasing an additional 356,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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