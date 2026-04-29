Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for St. James's Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 45.36% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on St. James's Place from GBX 1,711 to GBX 1,686 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,870 to GBX 1,810 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,475 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.57.

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St. James's Place Stock Down 6.6%

LON:STJ traded down GBX 83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,813. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,268.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,341.19. St. James's Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 932.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,575.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 EPS for the quarter. St. James's Place had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current year.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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