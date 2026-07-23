Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Strong-Buy

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $612,605,000 after acquiring an additional 399,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,572,000 after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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