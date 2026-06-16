Jeffrey Lorberbaum Sells 500 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 672,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock worth $316,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock worth $200,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock worth $199,948,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock worth $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock worth $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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