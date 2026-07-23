JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

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Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $3.00 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

View Our Latest Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.The company had revenue of $722.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $721.62 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 19,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $32,341.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 88,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,342.28. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,134,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 2,065,370 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $4,920,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,673,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,338,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,273 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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