JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading 0.3% Higher - Here's Why

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.1740. 1,044,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,994,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.00 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $722.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.62 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 19,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $32,341.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,342.28. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 213,098 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,062 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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