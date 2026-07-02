Jennifer Scanlon Sells 12,500 Shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,294,305.28. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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UL Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ULS traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $97.12. 962,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,043,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,616,000 after buying an additional 495,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,188 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,878,995 shares of the company's stock worth $463,618,000 after purchasing an additional 545,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,942,905 shares of the company's stock worth $279,394,000 after purchasing an additional 674,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,820 shares of the company's stock worth $238,538,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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