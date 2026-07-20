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Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Jeronimo Martins SGPS logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jeronimo Martins SGPS saw trading volume jump 79% to 41,804 shares, while the stock last traded slightly lower at $37.95 versus a prior close of $38.26.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with the stock holding a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” after recent upgrades and downgrades from firms including Citigroup, Barclays, RBC, Zacks, and Kepler.
  • The company recently reported EPS of $0.44, missing estimates, while revenue of $10.42 billion slightly topped expectations; analysts now expect full-year EPS of 2.74.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session's volume of 23,376 shares.The stock last traded at $37.95 and had previously closed at $38.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JRONY

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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