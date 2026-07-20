Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session's volume of 23,376 shares.The stock last traded at $37.95 and had previously closed at $38.26.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

Further Reading

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