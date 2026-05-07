Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.55 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 7510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.80%.

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Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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