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Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Jeronimo Martins SGPS logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jeronimo Martins hit a new 52-week low after reporting quarterly EPS of $0.44, missing consensus of $0.48, with shares falling to as low as $45.55 and last trading at $45.82.
  • The stock trades below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$48.95 and $48.67), has a market cap of $14.41B and a PE of ~19.6, and shows high ROE (21.47%) but thin profitability and liquidity (net margin 1.8%, quick ratio 0.33, current ratio 0.58).
  • Jeronimo Martins is a Portugal-based food retail group operating Pingo Doce and Recheio in Portugal and the large Polish discount chain Biedronka abroad.
  • Interested in Jeronimo Martins SGPS? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.55 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 7510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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