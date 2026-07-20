Jet2 (LON:JET2) Insider Gary Brown Sells 26,143 Shares of Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) insider Gary Brown sold 26,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,475, for a total transaction of £385,609.25.

Gary Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Gary Brown sold 11,765 shares of Jet2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,475, for a total value of £173,533.75.

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Jet2 Stock Down 1.1%

JET2 traded down GBX 15.52 on Monday, hitting GBX 1,459. 640,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,356. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,271.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,237.14. Jet2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 980 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 211.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jet2 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JET2 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,660 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,750 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,638.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JET2

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK's largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays. Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK's largest tour operator.

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