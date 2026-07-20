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Jet2 (LON:JET2) Insider Sells 34,241 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Jet2 logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jet2 insider Stephen Heapy sold shares on July 17, disposing of 34,241 shares at an average price of GBX 1,475 for about £505,055. A separate filing also showed he sold 15,409 shares that same day for roughly £227,283.
  • The stock traded lower in Monday’s session, falling GBX 15.52 to GBX 1,459. Jet2’s market cap stood at £2.64 billion, with a P/E ratio of 6.23 and shares trading between a 12-month low of GBX 980 and high of GBX 1,736.
  • Analysts remain mostly positive on Jet2 despite mixed price target changes. Six analysts rate it a Buy and one rates it Hold, giving the stock a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a target price of GBX 1,638.14.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Heapy sold 34,241 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,475, for a total transaction of £505,054.75.

Stephen Heapy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 17th, Stephen Heapy sold 15,409 shares of Jet2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,475, for a total value of £227,282.75.

Jet2 Stock Performance

LON:JET2 traded down GBX 15.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,459. The company's stock had a trading volume of 640,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,237.14. Jet2 plc has a 12-month low of GBX 980 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,736.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 211.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 19.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jet2 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JET2. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,660 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,750 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,638.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JET2

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK's largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays. Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK's largest tour operator.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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