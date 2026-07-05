JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $166,723.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,881.30. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,941.39. This represents a 47.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274,892 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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