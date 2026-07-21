JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $2.6922 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,379 shares in the company, valued at $62,881.30. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,941.39. The trade was a 47.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274,892 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

Further Reading

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