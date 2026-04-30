JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. Evercore lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,295,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,470,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.75. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,517 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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