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JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts remain bullish on JFrog, with 23 research firms giving the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average 12-month price target is about $81.62, and most recent analyst notes have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including CTO Yoav Landman and CEO Ben Haim Shlomi, both through pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 805,700 shares worth $58.5 million.
  • JFrog reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates with EPS of $0.27 and revenue of $153.98 million, up 25.8% year over year. The company also lifted guidance for FY 2026 and Q2 2026.
  • Five stocks we like better than JFrog.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.6190.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,152,075.86. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavelle Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,517,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in JFrog by 37.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 554,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Stock Up 2.8%

FROG opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. JFrog has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.68 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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