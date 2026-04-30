JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,003,571 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 7,454,036 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,852,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $2,658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,483,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,382,045.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,828,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,865,094.19. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,003 shares of company stock worth $14,186,031. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 242.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 19.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,592,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 517,291 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,872,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised JFrog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Up 0.4%

FROG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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