JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 22,854 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 22,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $1,977,785.16. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 728,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,056,851.76. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $86.20. 1,799,152 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,387. The firm's 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.63 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting JFrog

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JFrog by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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