JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.08 and last traded at $74.82, with a volume of 569149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 0.4%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 117,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $7,494,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,340,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,075,331.08. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,245.44. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,555 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,996. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,517,899 shares of the company's stock worth $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in JFrog by 37.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 554,987 shares of the company's stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in JFrog by 27.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 836,389 shares of the company's stock worth $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177,973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JFrog by 26.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,992 shares of the company's stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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