JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 1082198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.74.

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JFrog Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,828,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,865,094.19. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,503 shares of company stock worth $21,688,931. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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