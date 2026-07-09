JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company's previous close.

FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

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JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $99.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $13,498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,539,038 shares in the company, valued at $498,458,029.62. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 916,699 shares of company stock valued at $72,787,302 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock worth $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,415 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 85,066.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock worth $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 633,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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