JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded at Benchmark

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.62.

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JFrog Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ FROG opened at $78.80 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.68 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at $467,152,075.86. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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