J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JILL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of J.Jill from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of J.Jill from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in J.Jill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,493 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in J.Jill by 13.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,057,300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in J.Jill by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 203,227 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,379 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company's stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

JILL opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $189.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $138.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from J.Jill's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. J.Jill's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill is a women's apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

Further Reading

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