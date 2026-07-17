Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 75,519,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session's volume of 31,471,744 shares.The stock last traded at $7.2850 and had previously closed at $7.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Weiss Ratings raised Joby Aviation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 22.06 and a quick ratio of 22.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 1,232.62%.The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 421,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $4,370,177.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,678,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,825,964.76. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 416,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $5,008,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,911,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $672,054,919.82. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,117. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 80.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 333,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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