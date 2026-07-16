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John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Issue Special Dividend of $1.05

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
John B. Sanfilippo & Son logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son announced a special dividend of $1.05 per share, with shareholders of record on August 17 and payment scheduled for September 9.
  • The company has a history of shareholder returns, having raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years, though its dividend payments have declined slightly on average over the past three years.
  • JBSS shares were down 1.7% in the session, even as the company reported strong recent quarterly results that topped analyst expectations for earnings and revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.76%.The company had revenue of $281.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John B. Sanfilippo & Son will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBSS shares. Weiss Ratings raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

Read More

Dividend History for John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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