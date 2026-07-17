John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Price Down 5.6% - Here's Why

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.19 and last traded at $80.8810. 34,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 90,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 5.1%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $950.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $281.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.82 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company's stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,875 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

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