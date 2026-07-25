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John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
John B. Sanfilippo & Son logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) from hold to buy, making it the latest analyst to turn more bullish on the stock.
  • The broader analyst view remains cautious: the stock still carries a consensus Hold rating with a $109 price target, and only one analyst currently rates it a Buy versus three Holds.
  • JBSS reported a strong last quarter, posting $1.43 EPS versus $1.16 expected and revenue of $281.78 million versus $260.82 million expected.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBSS. Freedom Capital upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John B. Sanfilippo & Son presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $81.19 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $281.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that John B. Sanfilippo & Son will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,802 shares of the company's stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,068 shares of the company's stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 204,325 shares of the company's stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,762 shares of the company's stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company's stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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