John Charles O'hara Sells 5,582 Shares of SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O'hara sold 5,582 shares of SEALSQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $19,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,574 shares in the company, valued at $884,526.22. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Charles O'hara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $36,900.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $35,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Charles O'hara sold 4,689 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $16,411.50.

On Friday, April 24th, John Charles O'hara sold 5,250 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $15,277.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $30,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $26,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $24,200.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $24,500.00.

Get SEALSQ alerts: Sign Up

SEALSQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LAES traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 16,915,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,216. SEALSQ Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SEALSQ Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAES has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LAES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEALSQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEALSQ wasn't on the list.

While SEALSQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here