Free Trial
→ Stranded On The Flood Plains of History (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

John Charles O'hara Sells 5,582 Shares of SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
SEALSQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEALSQ CFO John Charles O'hara sold 5,582 shares on June 3 at an average price of $3.53, bringing in about $19,704.46. After the sale, he still held 250,574 shares, and the filing noted a 2.18% reduction in his ownership.
  • The insider selling has been consistent, with O'hara also selling multiple blocks of SEALSQ shares in late May and throughout April, including several 10,000-share sales. This suggests a sustained pattern of stock disposition by the CFO.
  • SEALSQ shares were trading lower at $3.46 on Wednesday, with heavy volume of 16.9 million shares. The stock remains well below its 12-month high of $8.71, while analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a $6.00 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O'hara sold 5,582 shares of SEALSQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $19,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,574 shares in the company, valued at $884,526.22. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Charles O'hara also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $36,900.00.
  • On Friday, May 29th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $35,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, John Charles O'hara sold 4,689 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $16,411.50.
  • On Friday, April 24th, John Charles O'hara sold 5,250 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $15,277.50.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $30,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $26,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $22,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $24,200.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $24,500.00.

SEALSQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LAES traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 16,915,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,216. SEALSQ Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SEALSQ Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAES has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LAES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SEALSQ Right Now?

Before you consider SEALSQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEALSQ wasn't on the list.

While SEALSQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026
Top 10 Stocks to BUY NOW (High Growth Stocks)
Top 10 Stocks to BUY NOW (High Growth Stocks)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines