John Chrystal Purchases 3,000 Shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) Director John Chrystal purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,198.14. This represents a 10.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Gen Digital Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ GEN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 6,939,249 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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