John Colgrove Sells 100,000 Shares of Everpure (NYSE:P) Stock

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $7,982,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,565,000 shares in the company, valued at $204,738,300. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, John Colgrove sold 99,900 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $7,096,896.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, John Colgrove sold 100 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, John Colgrove sold 10,280 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $877,089.60.

On Monday, May 11th, John Colgrove sold 200,000 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $17,186,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, John Colgrove sold 29,108 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $2,192,123.48.

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Colgrove sold 27,578 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,068,625.78.

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Colgrove sold 77,579 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,827,734.48.

On Friday, April 24th, John Colgrove sold 28,935 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,739.35.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Colgrove sold 71,959 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,447.54.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $5,799,753.00.

Get Everpure alerts: Sign Up

Everpure Price Performance

Shares of P traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,681. Everpure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Everpure's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everpure in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Everpure by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Everpure by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 157,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Everpure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Everpure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Everpure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities set a $90.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everpure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

View Our Latest Report on P

Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everpure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everpure wasn't on the list.

While Everpure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here