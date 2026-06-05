John Kristofer Galashan Sells 2,208,580 Shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $63,165,388.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Kristofer Galashan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, John Kristofer Galashan sold 3,006,100 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $97,728,311.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54.

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,493,083 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $71,302,173.80.

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Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. 1,568,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,500,274 shares of the company's stock worth $372,608,000 after purchasing an additional 374,833 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,280,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,472,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 76,436 shares of the company's stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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