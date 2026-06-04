John Markovich Sells 2,908 Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) CFO John Markovich sold 2,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,439,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,637,272. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 39,139,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,483,529. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a current ratio of 21.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 545.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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