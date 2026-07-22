John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.10 Per Share

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a 11.1% increase from John Marshall Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

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John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

JMSB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 40,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,719. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Marshall Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on John Marshall Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on John Marshall Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised John Marshall Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Marshall Bancorp has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

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About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

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