Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.550-1.550 EPS.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $102.09 and a 1-year high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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