Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.050-5.050 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE JCI opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $151.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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