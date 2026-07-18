Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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