Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.600-11.750 EPS.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $238.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $154.80 and a 1 year high of $269.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported Q2 results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by strong performance in its medicines business, including Tremfya and Darzalex. Reuters article

Johnson & Johnson reported Q2 results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by strong performance in its medicines business, including Tremfya and Darzalex. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 11.60-11.75, slightly above consensus, and increased revenue guidance to $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling continued operational momentum. Business Wire article

The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 11.60-11.75, slightly above consensus, and increased revenue guidance to $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling continued operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Business Wire dividend article

Johnson & Johnson also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings previews had already highlighted J&J’s strong share performance and the chance for the stock to extend gains if results came in cleanly, which may have set a high bar. Barron's article

Several pre-earnings previews had already highlighted J&J’s strong share performance and the chance for the stock to extend gains if results came in cleanly, which may have set a high bar. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and raised outlook, the stock slipped as investors appeared to take profits and react to limited upside versus already elevated expectations. Barron's article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a $290.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.26.

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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