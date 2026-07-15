Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.600-11.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.9 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $610.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported Q2 results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by strong performance in its medicines business, including Tremfya and Darzalex. Reuters article

Johnson & Johnson reported Q2 results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by strong performance in its medicines business, including Tremfya and Darzalex. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 11.60-11.75, slightly above consensus, and increased revenue guidance to $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling continued operational momentum. Business Wire article

The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 11.60-11.75, slightly above consensus, and increased revenue guidance to $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling continued operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Business Wire dividend article

Johnson & Johnson also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings previews had already highlighted J&J’s strong share performance and the chance for the stock to extend gains if results came in cleanly, which may have set a high bar. Barron's article

Several pre-earnings previews had already highlighted J&J’s strong share performance and the chance for the stock to extend gains if results came in cleanly, which may have set a high bar. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and raised outlook, the stock slipped as investors appeared to take profits and react to limited upside versus already elevated expectations. Barron's article

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $37,106,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 849,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,341,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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